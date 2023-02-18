NFL Insider: Team to Watch Emerges for Baker Mayfield

All the off-season quarterback chatter is centered on the NFL team whims of Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr. But folks also should keep an eye on Baker Mayfield.

Remember Mayfield, the former Heisman winner and No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL draft? He was with three different teams in 2022. And now a fourth is emerging. We hope Mayfield doesn’t keep a lot of stuff around the house because he’s about to be moving again.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer sifted through the potential landing spots for several quarterbacks. Here’s what he had to say for the former Cleveland Brown/Carolina Panther/Los Angeles Ram. This time, it’s all about the Saints.

“Another quarterback to watch in free agency for New Orleans would be Baker Mayfield. The Saints staff was high on Mayfield ahead of the 2018 draft. And those old draft evals can definitely have an impact down the road with guys as they get older and hit free agency, especially when there’s a need that can be tied to it.”

Mayfield spent four seasons with Cleveland. But it didn’t end well. Days after the 2021 season ended for the Browns, the team placed him on injured reserve because of a shoulder issue. He then had surgery to repair a torn labrum. In his final year with Cleveland, Mayfield played in 14 games. He threw for 3,010 yards, with 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. The Browns traded for former Texan QB Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield, the one-time face of the franchise, asked for a trade.

Mayfield ended up with Carolina after the Panthers sent Cleveland a conditional fifth-round draft pick. And Mayfield’s time in Carolina didn’t go well, either. He suffered a high ankle sprain, then lost his starting job. So he asked for a release. The Rams picked him up in December. Two days after he signed, he led LA to a come-from-behind victory over the Raiders.

The Saints are in the market for a quarterback. New Orleans still is trying to make the transition from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees to … someone. The team used four quarterbacks in 2021, post-Brees. Last season, Jameis Winston started the year as QB1, then it was Andy Dalton.

Baker Mayfield likely is a fall back option for the Saints. Team management already has met with Carr, who the Raiders released, at Carr’s request, earlier this week. Reports suggest that Carr is talking to the New York Jets this weekend.

Here’s another option for Mayfield. Keep an eye on the Ravens. Many expect Baltimore to trade Lamar Jackson. The Ravens recently hired Todd Monken, who coincidentally, worked with Baker Mayfield when both were with the Browns.