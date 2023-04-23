NFL Insider: Tennessee Titans Exploring QB Options With Ryan Tannehill Labeled As ‘Comfort Food’

The Tennessee Titans are in the market for a quarterback, despite having Ryan Tannehill on their squad.

The franchise has undergone a facelift of sorts over the offseason. Freshly-minted general manager Ran Carthon could look to move on from their stable quarterback in-favor of a young signal caller in the 2023 NFL Draft. At least that’s what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes.

While the Titans are comfortable with Tannehill, they recognize his ceiling. Fowler explained as much on SportsCenter on Sunday.

“With Ryan Tannehill in place, teams I talk to do believe that Tannehill could be or is available via trade,” explained Fowler. “He’s got a $36 million cap hit. New GM Ran Carthon is resetting this roster in a big way. They’re making some big moves so right now they would need a replacement though. They’d need somebody in place, so do they draft one? I’ve talked to some teams that believe that the Titans are looking at moving up, or even moving back from No. 11.

“They have a lot of needs to fill. It’s not all about the quarterback position. So at least Ryan Tannehill is comfort food. He is available. They know what to expect.”

Evidently, Fowler mentioned one team who at least could be looking at Tannehill. The New York Jets may see him as their backup plan.

“If something falls through between the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, maybe the Jets, this would be their backup plan,” explained Fowler. “It would be comfort food. That’s not supposed to happen though.”

Meanwhile, the Titans brought Malik Willis into their quarterback room during the 2022 NFL Draft. Many believed he was the best signal caller in last year’s draft.

However, a subpar rookie season has left him out of favor for the team’s future at quarterback .

“Then they have Malik Willis, which is interesting. Last year he generated some first round buzz, ended up falling to the third round His first year did not go so well. Got benched for Josh Dobbs later in the year,” added Fowler. “So he’s an option for them, but most people I’ve talked to around the league would be surprised if he’s their starter next year.”

Alas, this offseason has already featured much change for the Tennessee Titans. Still, they may not be done yet if Jeremy Fowler’s analysis is correct. Ryan Tannehill’s days could be numbered.