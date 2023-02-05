NFL Insider: Trade Calls are Coming for Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of Baltimore.

Evidently, money remains the pressing issue between the Ravens and their star quarterback. Ever since Deshaun Watson reset the quarterback market, Jackson’s contract negotiations turned into something Baltimore never imagined. Now, their worst nightmare — severing ties with Jackson — could be coming true.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the two sides remain far apart regarding the amount of guaranteed money in Jackson’s contract, and other teams could come calling in the coming days.

The #Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson "could possibly be" $100 million apart in contract talks over how much guaranteed money should be in his contract, according to @JFowlerESPN



"Those trade calls are coming." Fowler adds. pic.twitter.com/NctB8e56BA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2023

“The #Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson “could possibly be” $100 million apart in contract talks over how much guaranteed money should be in his contract, according to @JFowlerESPN. ‘Those trade calls are coming.’ Fowler adds,” tweeted Dov Kleiman.

If Lamar Jackson is traded, don’t expect him to go to a team in the AFC. Unlike Watson, Jackson doesn’t have a no-trade clause — he’ll be sent to the NFC, if he’s traded at all.

The likeliest scenario remains Lamar Jackson rocking purple and black moving forward, but you never say never in the NFL.

More on Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens went straight from the Joe Flacco era to the Lamar Jackson era. They expected the latter to be their quarterback for at least the next decade. Despite criticism over his playing style, Jackson has excelled to one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

However, the Ravens haven’t been able to capitalize, not even making it as far as the AFC Championship Game under Jackson. During his best season — a year where Jackson captured the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award and the Ravens were the No. 1 seed — they didn’t even win a playoff game.

Alas, one has to wonder if investing in a running quarterback long-term like Jackson is a smart move. Of course he’s earned his dough, but is it a smart move for the Ravens? Especially with the amount of injuries that piled up in 2022?

Nevertheless, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson have said all the right things. Whether the two sides remain together in 2023 or not remains to be seen, but it’s going to be fascinating to see how things play out.