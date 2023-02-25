NFL Insider: Two Teams Emerge as Favorites for Jimmy Garoppolo

It appears that Jimmy Garoppolo’s run with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end after six seasons. The quarterback becomes a free agent this offseason and could have a few opportunities before the 2023 season kicks off.

What teams are in the driver’s seat to land the nine-year NFL veteran? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons could have the best chance to land Garoppolo.

From the sound of it, though, Garoppolo could be one of the hottest commodities in free agency.

Video: "Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be really number 3 in the pecking order behind Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers in this quarterback carousel."



“Talking to teams around the league, he’s expected to be No. 3 on the pecking order behind Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers in this quarterback carousel we’re all talking about,” Fowler said.

“Some natural fits of teams mentioned: you’ve got the Houston Texans if they need a bridge option behind whoever they draft. And then the Atlanta Falcons because Arthur Smith runs a variation of that Kyle Shanahan system.”

Fowler also said that Garoppolo will be a costly acquisition during the offseason. But if he’s truly the No. 3 option on the quarterback pecking order, he should be able to secure a solid contract.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Time in San Francisco

Jimmy Garoppolo enjoyed a strong run since arriving in San Francisco in 2017. Despite the expectation of being a backup quarterback for most of his time, he started in 57 games and recorded a 40-17 record.

Garoppolo was a perfect 5-0 in regular season games he started in 2017 for the 49ers. His best year came in 2019, posting a 13-3 record. That year, he threw for 3,978 yards with 27 touchdowns while completing more than 69% of his passes.

In 2022, Garoppolo played in 10 games, filling in for starter Trey Lance following an early-season injury. Garoppolo then suffered an injury, pushing third-string quarterback Brock Purdy into the spotlight.

We’ll see where Garoppolo lands during NFL free agency. It sounds like a few teams could be in the mix.