NFL insiders give major update on Lamar Jackson standoff with Ravens

Lamar Jackson isn’t done in Baltimore, after all. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported some big news on Thursday, indicating that the quarterback has reached an agreement Ravens.

Jackson requested a trade out of the organization in early March. He made his request public by announcing his decision on Twitter. But with the team adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it seems the MVP quarterback reconsidered his options.

“Sources: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have agreed to terms,” Rapoport tweeted on Thursday prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. “He has his deal.”

Sources: Lamar Jackson and the #Ravens have agreed to terms. He has his deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

Jackson has spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Ravens. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection and earned the league’s MVP award in 2019.

The two sides have been pretty far apart on contract negotiations since last summer. Jackson’s potential contract extension was discussed at length before the start of the 2022 season and a deal still hadn’t been reached when the year kicked off.

It appeared that Jackson and the Ravens reached a stalemate, so it made sense when the quarterback announced that he requested a trade to another team.

Prior to his request, the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback. That allowed other teams to speak with Jackson, yet Baltimore would have an opportunity to match any offer sheet from another organization.

Things remained awfully quiet on that front, though, despite Jackson’s MVP status. Now, none of it matters as the Ravens have secured their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Did Baltimore’s signing of Odell Beckham Jr. help keep Lamar Jackson?

A few weeks ago, Baltimore made a huge splash in free agency by adding three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It was a move that seemed to appeal to Jackson.

Beckham and Jackson hopped on a FaceTime chat shortly after the deal was done. The quarterback shared an image of the conversation Instagram, which seemed to indicate he might reconsider signing with Baltimore.

During his introductory press conference with the Ravens, Beckham made his recruiting pitch to Jackson.

“Lamar, I don’t know if you’re watching, I would love to get to work with you,” Beckham said. “I’ll talk to these guys over here and hopefully, that gets done.”

Apparently, Jackson told the Ravens to go out and sign Beckham and potentially DeAndre Hopkins, per former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.

“I was told reliably by somebody who is involved that Lamar told them in a conversation, ‘Get Hopkins and get Beckham and then we can talk.’ The team reportedly responded by saying “we can’t get Hopkins and Beckham.”

The Ravens listened. It paid off in a big way.