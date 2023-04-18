NFL Insiders Update Dallas Cowboys Draft Selections in Newest Three-round Mock Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft a little over a week away, anticipation is rising over who the Dallas Cowboys will select. ESPN’s NFL Draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay put their heads together and released their three-round 2023 NFL mock draft on Tuesday.

McShay and Kiper predicted the first 102 picks of the draft, including each of the Cowboys’ first three picks in the first three rounds. Let’s take a look at which rookies experts believe will sport the star on their helmets in the 2023 season.

Round 1

The Cowboys have the No. 26 overall pick in the upcoming draft, and McShay believes they will select TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston had two rather pedestrian seasons at TCU before breaking out in 2022. He ended last season with 60 catches for 1,069 yards and 6 touchdown grabs, helping lead the Horned Frogs to a national championship appearance. He’s a contested catch specialist, towering at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and the experts believe he could be a perfect compliment to Dallas’ top wideout.

“Yeah, you said it, Mel,” Kiper said. “This feels a little early for Johnston, but I played myself here a little bit by taking Michael Mayer — who would have been a perfect fit in Dallas — off the board two picks ago. Regardless, there’s no denying that the Cowboys need pass-catchers, and Johnston could be the true No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb. Johnston has a big catch radius and can make plays downfield.”

Round 2

Dallas’ second-round pick comes at the No. 58 spot, and the experts believe the Cowboys will look to fill an immediate need from free agency. McShay has Dallas selecting Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta with their second-round pick, one of the most athletic players at his position in this year’s class. Like Johnston, LaPorta was his team’s leading receiver, hauling in 58 catches for 657 yards and a touchdown last season.

“A tight end this good, this late? It makes me feel better about the Cowboys missing out at the position in Round 1. LaPorta could give Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense an immediate answer to losing Dalton Schultz in free agency,” McShay said.

Round 3

Rounding out day two of their mock draft, McShay predicts the Cowboys selecting another Horned Frog. With the No. 90 overall pick, the experts mock Dallas selecting TCU running back Kendre Miller. Miller rushed for a whopping 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final season with the Horned Frogs, rushing for over 100 yards in seven games.

“Dallas moved on from Ezekiel Elliott, so it is a prime candidate to add a running back on Day 2 to pair with Tony Pollard in the backfield,” McShay said. “And Miller has some impressive agility; his tape is filled with elusive jump cuts.”