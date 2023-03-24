Earlier this week, it was reported that a representative not certified by the NFLPA had been reaching out to NFL teams on behalf of Lamar Jackson. After learning of the news, the league sent out a memo to its 32 teams.

Pro Football Talk reported that a representative reached out to multiple teams on behalf of Jackson. The hope was that it would spark some sort of interest as it’s been relatively quiet thus far.

But teams can’t negotiate with non-certified representatives, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The NFL reminded teams of that this week.

“The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson, who is currently under a Nonexclusive Franchise Tender with the Baltimore Ravens,” the memo says.

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”

Teams may only speak with Jackson unless he hires a certified representative. The Baltimore Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the QB allowing him to talk with other teams.

Though Jackson is believed to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, there’s been very little interest from other teams. It’s been quite a shocker for a former league MVP.

Why Teams Lack Interest in Lamar Jackson

It’s pretty strange that there’s been such little movement on the Lamar Jackson front. A dual-threat quarterback with an MVP honor to his name can be tough to come by in the league.

But one executive actually explained why teams might be reserved when it comes to Jackson. He says there’s really no point to get involved at this stage in the game.

“Why should we do (general manager Eric) Decosta’s dirty work for him,” the executive said. “They’re just going to match any offer anyway.”

In his first five seasons in the NFL, Jackson has thrown for 12,209 yards and 101 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 4,437 and 24 touchdowns.

This past season Jackson played in 12 games missing the latter portion of the season with injury. He threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 764 yards and three scores on the ground.

The Baltimore Ravens were 8-4 with Jackson as the starter.