NFL Introducing New Quarterback-Specific Helmet for 2023 Season

The Zero2 Matrix QB helmet, made by VICIS, is the first helmet designed specifically for quarterbacks. It will be available for players to wear in the NFL this year.

The manufacturing of the helmet comes after the NFL saw an uptick in diagnosed concussions, which rose by 18 percent league-wide. Most of these injuries are happening after head-to-turf impacts — which the helmet is designed to prevent, or at least reduce.

“The thing that distinguishes quarterbacks and their concussions is they have a disproportionate number of head-to-ground impacts that cause concussions,” Jeff Miller said, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, via NFL.com. “This past year we had an increase in the number of quarterback concussions. It was the same helmet-to-ground dynamic.

“Many people would say it’s because quarterbacks are scrambling more often, but we didn’t see that. It was still the quarterback in the pocket. Getting hit and the head hitting the ground as they were holding onto the ball.”

More on the New Zero2 Matrix QB Helmet

The new helmet reduced the impact severity of helmet-to-ground injuries by seven percent, according to Dr. Ann Bailey Good, a mechanical engineer for Biocore, which conducts the lab tests. This was compared to the most popular helmet that quarterbacks wore last season.

Jason Neubauer, VICIS’ vice president of product development, said that the company’s internal testing showed that the QB helmet had a 20 percent improvement in ‘impact mitigation for helmet-to-ground hits.’ This was compared to the company’s own standard helmet.

The only problem remains to get players to actually wear them. Not many pros want to switch up their gameday attire after getting so comfortable. Still, the helmet won’t look any different from any other helmet VICIS has produced in the past. The inside is where the difference is made.

“The tiny columns might be just 1.5 millimeters in diameter, but by changing their diameter. How many there are and the stiffness of the material they are made of, engineers can modify the way the helmet absorbs impact at the location of the hit without changing the weight of the fit of the helmet,” NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista wrote.

This isn’t a one-off, either. There has been progress made in offensive lineman-specific helmets in the NFL over the past couple of years, too. Helmets for wide receivers and defensive backs are expected to be the next position-specific helmet to launch across the NFL.