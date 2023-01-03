NFL Issues Update on Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Emergency

The NFL determined Tuesday that the postponed Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game will not be resumed this week. League commissioner Roger Goodell made the decision in the wake of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency during the “Monday Night Football” matchup.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league has not made any changes to the Week 18 schedule. Goodell came to the decision after speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field before taking him to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin remains hospitalized.

The NFL initially suspended the game temporarily before postponing it roughly an hour after Hamlin collapsed.

“What was most important was that it wasn’t about proceeding with the game,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said during a conference call Monday. “Frankly, that aspect never crossed my mind or their mind internally. We asked that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both [Bengals head coach Zac] Taylor and [Bills head] Coach [Sean] McDermott getting the players together. Frankly, it was just about getting a pulse of where they were at that particular time.”

The Bills shared an update of Hamlin’s health and well-being Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the incident.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the Bills said on Twitter. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”

In addition, Hamlin’s family issued a collective thank you to those who have offered their support.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

“We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”