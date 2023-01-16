NFL Legend, Bethune-Cookman Coach Ed Reed Unleashes NSFW Rant About Trash on Campus

Bethune-Cookman head football coach Ed Reed unleashed a profanity-laced rant Sunday concerning the state of the program.

Reed, who agreed in principle to become the school’s next head coach on Dec. 27, took to Instagram live as he was driving around campus on a golf cart. Reed revealed that he and players were picking up trash and responded to criticisms from a video he posted earlier in which he complained about the conditions at Bethune-Cookman.

THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS NSFW

Ed Reed complaining about the trash at Bethune Cookman 😳



“I’m waking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave, I’m not even under contract yet !”



“Theses MFs didn’t even clean my office when I got here !” pic.twitter.com/oiKF8YrHqL — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 15, 2023

“But I’m muttin’ us,” Reed said, via HBCU Gameday. “Man, get out of here man. I should leave! I’m not even under contract doing this. I’m muttin’ us. Get outta, man. They muttin’ me.”

Reed, the Pro Football Hall of Fame safety, went on to say that the university didn’t clean his office prior to his arrival.

“Need no go—- donors to come out… help out,” Reed said. “People just want money. That’s why I don’t f— with social networks. F— outta here man.”

The 44-year-old said in the earlier video that he has been working for a week and a half without a contract at Bethune-Cookman. Reed expressed his frustrations with the state of historically black universities (HBCU) such as Bethune-Cookman, saying there are “broken mentalities out here.”

“I just pulled up the work,” Reed said. “We’re going to try to help y’all too man. Because I know a lot of HBCUs need help. I’m just here to help here first. I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help. And they need help because of the people who’s running it. Broken mentalities out here. I’m going to leave you with that. I gotta get in the office.”

Ed Reed the Latest High-Profile Former NFL Star To Take HBCU Job

Should Reed sign an official contract, he will become the 16th head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Reed, who starred at Miami and won a National Championship in 2001, has spent the last three seasons in a support staff role at his alma mater, most recently as a senior football advisor under head coach Mario Cristobal.

He becomes the latest high-profile former NFL star to take over at an HBCU after Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders served as Jackson State head coach from 2020-22. Sanders took the Colorado job earlier this month after leading the Tigers to a 27-6 record.

Reed mentioned Sanders in his video, saying he was right about everything he said about HBCU’s.

“Prime [Deion Sanders] was not wrong about what he was saying,” Reed said. “All y’all out there with y’all opinions full of crap, I don’t know [expletive], but needless to say.”