The NFL has something special in store for this year’s Hall of Fame Game. Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos star DeMarcus Ware will be taking over the microphone before the opening kickoff.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Ware will sing the national anthem this year. It’s a pretty awesome deal for the former defensive lineman, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame just two days later.

This year’s Hall of Fame game features the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3. Ware and the rest of the Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on Aug. 5.

🚨 NEWS🚨



At this August's Hall of Fame Game, the festivities will include a Hall of Fame PLAYER singing the national anthem.



The Hall of Fame & @HaggarCo are proud to announce this player is…



Well, let's let @thecollegecuber reveal that's @DeMarcusWare! pic.twitter.com/QJxnAXC0k3 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 2, 2023

Ware spent the majority of his 12-year NFL career with the Cowboys. He was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Troy, going No. 11 overall to Dallas.

He played for the Cowboys until 2013 and spent the final three seasons of his career (2014-16) with the Broncos. While in Denver, Ware won the lone Super Bowl ring of his career (Super Bowl 50).

Ware proved to be nearly unblockable during most of his career — especially in Dallas. He retired with 654 total tackles, including 138.5 sacks. He also forced 35 fumbles and intercepted four passes over his 12-year career.

Ware earned nine Pro Bowl selections and led the NFL in sacks twice (2008, 2010). He also earned four First-Team All-Pro selections. Additionally, Ware received three Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Following his retirement, Ware served as a pass-rushing consultant for the Broncos in 2018.

Hall of Fame Game opens 2023 NFL preseason

As it does every year, the Hall of Fame Game will mark the first game of the NFL preseason in 2023. We can’t wait to check out the pre-game festivities, with Ware belting out the national anthem.

This year’s game features the Browns and Jets, both coming of 7-10 records in 2022. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Cleveland will be making its sixth appearance in the preseason classic. New York has played in the game just twice, with the latest dating back to 1992.

Two days after the game, the Hall of Fame ceremony takes place. This year’s honorees include:

Ronde Barber

Darrelle Revis

Joe Thomas

Zach Thomas

DeMarcus Ware

Don Coryell

Chuck Howley

Joe Klecko

Ken Riley

Enshrinement is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5. The ceremony begins at 12 p.m. ET.