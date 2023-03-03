NFL Legend Frank Gore Enters Plea, Sentenced in Domestic Violence Case

Stalwart former running back Frank Gore is among the latest current or former NFL players caught up in legal issues. This past summer, TMZ reported allegations against Gore…that he was involved in an assault incident on July 31st. Here were the initial details that came out back in August via TMZ:

“Cops say the incident between the NFL legend and a 28-year-old woman happened in the early morning hours of July 31 on the 59th floor of the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower.”

TMZ also reported that police documents said Gore “forcibly” grabbed the woman by her hair. Then, that he was “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway” that night. Some pretty graphic allegations.

Frank Gore reaches settlement

However, fast forward roughly half-a-year and the whole ordeal is behind Gore as he has agreed to a plea deal. Here are the details of that update, also provided by TMZ:

“Frank Gore just cut a deal with prosecutors, TMZ Sports has learned … agreeing to plead guilty to an ordinance violation to close out his domestic violence case.

“The San Francisco 49ers legend pled guilty to violating the public health nuisance code in New Jersey on Monday. A downgrade from his initial charge of simple assault. He was ordered to pay fines and fees, which, according to court records, totaled around $2,000.”

TMZ also added that his false imprisonment charge was dropped: “His other false imprisonment charge in the case was dismissed.”

So, Frank Gore was not charged with domestic violence or assault. Instead, he was tagged with roughly $2,000 in fees and fines after pleading guilty to violating public health codes in the state of New Jersey.

How did an assault charge with pretty rough details turn into nothing more than a few thousand bucks in fines over violated public health codes? It’s anyone’s guess. But the important fact for Gore remains: no assault or violence charges in connection with the incident.