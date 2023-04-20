NFL Legend Suggest New NFL Team Could Land Aaron Rodgers

Maybe this long, buzzed-about Aaron Rodgers-Jets deal isn’t so done. A former NFL star believes another team is in the picture and its one from Rodgers’ past.

Like way back in Rodgers’ past, when he was growing up in Chico, California. So, maybe the San Francisco 49ers, who could be a quarterback away from the Super Bowl, are interested in Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback even still loves in California, but his now is outside LA.

Tiki Barber, the former New York Giant, believes the Jets-Rodgers deal could be finished. After all, it’s been more than a month since Aaron Rodgers declared he wanted to sign with the Jets. No one knows for sure if there’s been movement between the Green Bay Packers and the Jets.

“All of this little simmering,” Tiki Barber said this week. “It’s not even like smoke coming out of this thing, it’s just a little crinkling of flames starting to burgeon up under the leaves about Aaron Rodgers actually going to the 49ers as opposed to the Jets now has some validity.”

Barber said this, Wednesday, the same day word leaked out that the 49ers had been receiving calls inquiring about a trade for Trey Lance, the team’s first-rounder from 2021. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy is slotted as the starter. But the second-year player concedes he may not be ready to play this season as he recovers from delicate elbow surgery. The 49ers did sign Sam Darnold, a former first-rounder, but his career status points towards backup.

Barber Said 49ers Want a Super Bowl, So Aaron Rodgers Makes Sense

Those are all the names you need to understand Barber’s next thought.

“If they trade Trey Lance and Brock Purdy isn’t available to play this year because of UCL surgery, Sam Darnold is not, I promise you, is not starting for the 49ers,” Barber said. “They will go get, and they’re okay to mortgage their future, because they don’t care, they’re not worried about losing their jobs.

“They’ve done it before. They’ve gotten to the championship game, they’ve gotten deep in the playoffs. This team will go get Aaron Rodgers if he’s available, and the Jets, the premise we started this with, will be stuck sitting out in the cold with their underwear on and that’s it.”

.@TikiBarber says the worst nightmare in Jets history could be materializing…. pic.twitter.com/uDvYZrk29n — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) April 19, 2023

None of this is pleasant to hear for a Jets fan. Meanwhile, if the 49ers even are contemplating trading Lance, it’s a big deal. In 2021, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan traded up with the Dolphins to select Lance at No. 3. The trade raised eyebrows. Lance played at North Dakota State and didn’t even have much experience with the FCS program. His ceiling was extraordinarily high, which was why the 49ers sent their first-round pick (at No. 12) to the Dolphins. They added to the deal, sending Miami their first-round selections in 2022 and 2023 and a third rounder. Lance started two games last season, then broke his ankle.

Meanwhile, the Packers are moving on from Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love, the team’s former first rounder. And Jets fans still are waiting to see who will be their starter.