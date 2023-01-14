NFL Levies Fine, Makes Decision On Packers Rookie Quay Walker For Shoving Lions Trainer 

The problems for Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker aren’t ending. He was ejected from his final game of the season. And now the NFL has fined him.

The shove of a trainer will cost Walker $13,261. He’s also lucky the league didn’t suspend him. If you don’t remember the play, we’ll fill you in.

The penalty helped set up the Lions’ go-ahead touchdown on Sunday Night Football. Athletic trainers came onto the field in the fourth quarter to treat injured Detroit running back D’Andre Swift. The trainer was trying to get to Swift and Walker pushed him out of the way. Given what happened the week before in the Buffalo-Cincy game with Damar Hamlin, no one should be getting in the way of an athletic trainer.

Officials flagged Walker for the personal foul and tossed him out of the game. The Lions went on to win the game, with the victory knocking Green Bay out of the playoffs. So Walker’s penalty still is lingering for everyone.

Earlier in the season, Quay Walker also shoved a Bills player while the linebacker was on the Bills sideline. The player was a member of Buffalo’s practice squad and was wearing street clothes. Officials also ejected Walker for this incident.

Quay Walker was visibly emotional as he left the field last Sunday. He knew he made a mistake that could cost his team. The next day, he issued a formal apology.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” the Packers linebacker tweeted. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!

“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now. Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry.”