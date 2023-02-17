NFL Looking Into Banning Eagles’ Successful Version of Quarterback Sneak

The NFL rules committee may disallow a specific Eagles quarterback sneak play, the one nicknamed the “Tush Push.”

With the run-friendly Jalen Hurts at quarterback, the Eagles frequently used a unique sneak to convert the down. Hurts successfully converted 36 of 40 QB sneaks this season. And the Tush Push was on full display in Sunday’s Super Bowl. He rushed for 10 first downs against the Chiefs. Six of those Eagles first downs were via the quarterback sneak.

“I think the league is going to look at this,” said Fox Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino, who served as the league’s vice president for officiating in 2013-17.

“And I’d be shocked if they don’t make a change.”

Then Blandino brought up a conversation he had with new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.

“He said ‘we’re going to do this every time next season if they don’t take it out.’ It amounts to a rugby scrum. The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play. This is just a tactic that is not an aesthetically pleasing play, and I think the competition committee is going to take a look at it.”

Here’s the Eagles quarterback sneak that has so many folks around the NFL wanting to ban it. Note that this Tush Push was Hurts’ third touchdown in the Super Bowl. He rushed 15 times for 70 yards.

Eagles Quarterback Sneak Looks Like Type of Victory Formation

The NFL has allowed this type of play since 2005. So the league says it’s OK for teammates to help push. The NCAA gave it the thumbs up in 2013.

With the Eagles quarterback sneak, Hurts is under center. Philadelphia uses two backs and positions them close to the line and to either side of the QB. Teams sometimes line up like this to take a knee, so at first glance, you think it’s a victory formation. But the two backs block and push Hurts when needed. Hurts is an excellent runner. He knows how to keep his legs churning to gain more yards. He doesn’t mind that the play looks like it’s more rugby than football.

Because it is a legal play, other teams use it, too. The Steelers use a receiver, who goes into motion, to help quarterback Kenny Pickett on the sneak.

Not all want to see the Eagles version of the quarterback sneak go away. Clint Stoerner, the former Arkansas Razorback and Cowboy QB reserve, said it was silly to nix the play.

“The “tush push” is (technically) no different than when a ball carrier gets stoned & others join the push,” Stoerner tweeted. “Philly uses b/c they believe in playing to their OL & QB strengths, it’s a luxury they have. Nasty OLs & QBs that squat 600+ should be allowed to play to strengths.”