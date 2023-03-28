NFL Makes Change to Thursday Night Football Rule Amid Health and Safety Concerns

The NFL is making a change to a longtime rule involving “Thursday Night Football,” now broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, teams are now eligible to play two Thursday Night Football” games in a season. The new rule was approved by league owners at the NFL Owners Meetings Tuesday in Phoenix.

In addition, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell sought the approval of flex scheduling for Thursday nights. League officials are backing off the flex plan for now. The topic will be discussed at a later date in May. There was a “spirited discussion” amongst the owners, though they expressed their concern over the inadequate notice on flexing, which was written as 15 days in Tuesday’s proposal, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

The league’s incentive to flex Thursday night games is to prevent teams out of playoff contention from playing each other in primetime from Week 14-17. Just three of the eight teams featured from Week 14-17 last season carried winning records. NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp said there’s no guarantee that all 32 teams are getting a primetime game in 2023.

“We want to make sure that teams competitively play their way into primetime,” Rolapp said.

Should the proposal go through, the NFL would have the power to flex Sunday afternoon games to Thursday nights beginning in Week 14 of the regular season. Teams would be given a 15-day notice before the change. The move would likely upset FOX and CBS, who each pay north of $2 billion to broadcast games. Amazon Prime Video, meanwhile, pays roughly $1 billion annually for the exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football.” The streaming-only deal runs for ten more seasons.

How Will NFL Fans, Players Take to TNF Rule Change?

The change hasn’t been well received among fans, many criticizing the league for not caring about player safety. Quality of play on “Thursday Night Football” reached new lows in 2022, with the minimal rest period an issue for teams coming into the game.

“It’s hard enough to get your body ready to play on Sunday after 7 days, but to do it twice 4 days after a game in one season is just ridiculous. But we care about player safety,” one Twitter user wrote.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his feelings known without saying a word.

Year one of the NFL on Amazon Prime Video was a mixed bag to say the least. Per Nielsen, an average of 9.6 million tuned in every Thursday on the streaming service. That’s down 28% from the year prior, when the weekly game was broadcasted on NFL Network.