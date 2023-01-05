The NFL has made a final decision on the resumption of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game from Monday night. The game will not be rescheduled and it will be labeled as a “no contest.”

A decision from the league was reportedly finalized on Thursday, an AP report indicates. The Monday Night Football game between the two teams had been suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the game. Medical personnel performed CPR on the field before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Approximately one hour after Hamlin suffered the horrifying medical emergency, the NFL made the decision to suspend play. At the time, no ruling had been made regarding a potential make-up date.

The NFL announced earlier in the week that it had no plans to restart the game during this week. It also said that it did not intend on making any changes to the Week 18 schedule. That didn’t really give the league many options to reschedule the Bills-Bengals game.

NFL Considering AFC Playoff Options

With the NFL calling off the Bills-Bengals game, it’s going to have to consider some playoff situations in the AFC. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the league is considering many options.

Schefter says that one option is to allow the No. 1 seed to select whether it wants home-field advantage throughout the playoffs or the bye. Whichever does not get picked would then go to the No. 2 seed.

Another option would be to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral-site location, if necessary. You can hear Schefter’s complete breakdown here.

Pro Football Talk suggested that the NFL could consider adding an eighth team to the AFC side of the bracket. That seems less likely, but clearly, all options are on the table.