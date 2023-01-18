NFL Media Wonders If Brett Maher Was Point Shaving After Missing Four Extra Points

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher made the wrong kind of NFL history in his team’s 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game Monday.

According to Elias, Maher became the only player to miss four extra points in an NFL game since 1932, regular season or playoffs. His misses were unlike anything anyone had ever seen before, leading some to speculate if Maher was perhaps point shaving. The over/under for the matchup closed at 45.5 points. Of course, the game ended just a half-point shy of that total, much to the dismay of over bettors.

“At this point I’d say he’s point shaving or trying to get cut this week,” NFL legend Fred Taylor tweeted.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, meanwhile, had a take of his own.

“Aye we gotta check Brett Maher’s phone records at this point,” Griffin III wrote on Twitter. “Something is up.”

Even Merriam-Webster dictionary joined in on the roasting of Maher, posting the definition of “yips” on Twitter.

Cowboys Make Decision on Brett Maher

Maher entered the game having missed just six extra points in his four seasons in the league. Despite developing the yips at the worst possible time, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Maher will remain the kicker for their NFC Divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

“We’re going to forge ahead,” McCarthy said Tuesday.

McCarthy revealed that Maher showed up to the team’s facility Tuesday to work with special teams coordinator John Fassel.

“I don’t think it was anything physical with Brett,” Fassel said, via Cowboys.com. “We will continue to work. We had a great conversation about it. I said ‘let’s not pretend it didn’t happen.’ But we have a plan and we’ll go through it this week. I expect football Karma to kick in.”