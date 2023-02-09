NFL Medical Director Makes Surprising Claim on Damar Hamlin

On January 2nd, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in a key Monday Night Football game. That was all quickly overshadowed when Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest on the field. At the time, there was concern over his life, as CPR and AED were administered on the field.

At the time, nobody was concerned about if Hamlin would play again. However, according to the NFL Players Association Medical Director, Thom Mayer, says he will play again.

“I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again,” Mayer said.

Whether or not Hamlin plays again is going to come down to whether or not he wants to, of course. However, the fact that the NFLPA’s medical director is willing to say with certainty that he’s going to play again is a great positive sign.

Assuming that Mayer is correct, now the question isn’t if Damar Hamlin plays again, but when he plays again. He is still in recovery and presumably will be for the foreseeable future.

Damar Hamlin Issued a Challenge to Tom Brady and LeBron James

Tom Brady and LeBron James are two modern icons in the world of American sports. Now, Damar Hamlin has issued the two of them a challenge, in partnership with the American Heart Association. He wants them to do the Three For Heart CPR Challenge.

It’s a three-step process. First, you go and watch a video that teaches hands-only CPR. Then, you make a donation to the AHA. Finally, you challenge three people to do the same. He chose Brady, James, and Michelle Obama.

You can view Damar Hamlin challenging the GOATs, here.