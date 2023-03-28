NFL Network Analyst Calls for Super Bowl Saturday

Super Bowl Sunday has become as American as baseball, apple pies and Chevrolet. But NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt wants to make the festivities happen one day earlier on a Super Bowl Saturday.

Brandt was on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina last week when the topic of the NFL’s decision to hold games on Black Fridays came up. But that didn’t stay the topic for long.

“I think the Black Friday game walks so that Super Bowl Saturday can run,” Brandt said. “I’ve been pushing for that for years. I want Super Bowl Saturday. I got to interview Goodell once. Goodell and I have a very comfortable, jocular relationship, and I pitched him on the air, ‘Super Bowl Saturday Roger. I just wanna speak for the people. Yes, if you’re thinking it’s because I wanna drink and eat with impunity. Yes, that’s the reason why. Why can’t we make this on Saturday?’ And he laughed. But he gave the answer, well the audience on Sunday blah, blah, blah, and I get it, but I don’t care. I want it on Saturday.”

That interview with Goodell was in 2018. Here is what he said at the time.

“That [idea] has been around for a long time, people have talked about that,” Goodell said. “The reason we haven’t done it in the past is simply just from an audience standpoint. The audiences on Sunday night are so much larger. Fans want to have the best opportunity to be able to see the game and we want to give that to them, so Sunday night is a better night.”

Brandt is not the first person to call for a Super Bowl Saturday. Whether the Black Friday game really is a harbinger is something that only time will tell.

But the idea of moving the biggest television event in the country to Saturday is likely to continue persisting.

There is also another idea out there that could serve a similar purpose: making the Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday.

Two Tennessee state senators have introduced a proposal that would turn Super Bowl Monday into a state holiday while also eliminating Columbus Day.