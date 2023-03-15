NFL Network Crew Goes Completely Off the Rails After Dallas Cowboys Landed Stephon Gilmore

The NFL Network crew broke into breathless laughter, which sometimes happens when you’re on live television. The blockbuster news of Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys triggered it all.

The NFL GameDay social media account posted the clip of Andrew Siciliano, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Mike Garafolo soon joined in the fun. Remember this was all about getting the Stephon Gilmore news on the air as quickly as possible. Instead, it took three takes.

“Pray for the homies,” the tweet said. “Nothing’s wrong. they’ve just been on TV for the past 48 hours.”

Darn! Reporter Forgot His Mic When Announcing Stephon Gilmore News

There was host Andrew Siciliano tossing to Tom Pelissero with the breaking Gilmore news. Pelissero begins, but he sounds muffled. “Splash for the Dallas Cowboys who are acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore.”

Siciliano butts in to remind Pelissero that he’s not wearing a mic. (Rookie mistake or one made by a sleep-deprived reporter 24 hours into free agency).

“I remember when Garafolo did this when he broke the Odell Beckham Jr trade years ago. Always said that was the dumbest thing I’ve seen on TV. Now this is it. Here we go!” And Pelissero claps his hands.

Siciliano gives Pelissero a take two. He’s wearing his mic now. And he jokes “I’m going to nail this for the ‘gram.” And suddenly, Rapoport can’t stop laughing.

Out of the blue, the screen splits from three to four. And there’s Garafolo on set to mock Pelissero.

“This thing on?” Garafolo asks as he taps the mic. “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve seen on TV.” Pelissero quips “Now we’ve topped it, Mike! We’ve topped it!”

And Siciliano, the pro, gives a take three. And Pelissero reports, finally, “Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys.”

Cowboys Landed a Corner One Service Graded as Seventh Best in NFL

Yes, Gilmore to the Cowboys was a very big deal. The Colts sent the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in return for a fifth-round draft pick. The Bills selected Gilmore with the 10th pick of the 2012 NFL draft. He’s not the same corner who won the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. But he’s still a quality, savvy starter for the Cowboys secondary. Pro Football Focus gave him a coverage grade of 81.1. That was seventh amongst league corners.

Gilmore allowed 53 receptions in 84 targets. He picked off two passes with eight total PBU.

So no wonder the NFL Network crew got so worked up at the news. We trust they’ll get some sleep, soon.