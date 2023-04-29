You truly never know what to expect when watching the NFL Draft. There’s all different kinds of guest speakers and people honored across the country. On Saturday afternoon, during the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL Network decided to warm America’s hearts by bringing some puppies on the set. Of course, it was inevitable once so many puppies were brought on set, that accidents would happen. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah was peed on by a puppy named Patrick, on live television.

Check it out below.

BREAKING: NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah has been urinated on by a puppy named Patrick on live TV pic.twitter.com/n5SxEyI3S0 — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) April 29, 2023

The puppies were brought on set as part of a promotion to see if they could get them adopted. It was a funny moment and it’s good to see Jeremiah have such a good attitude about it. It was a nice way to break up the draft coverage for a few minutes.

Jeremiah and company even took a few minutes to break down the scouting reports on the puppies. One said, key traits, “contagious smile.” Another part of a scouting report said, “Real student of the game. Was house broken weeks before his siblings.”

If you wanted to check out some of the puppy scouting reports from the NFL Network. Check those out here.

🚨 WE HAVE PUPPY SCOUTING REPORTS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fAkIgKISLQ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2023

Daniel Jeremiah does a tremendous job for the NFL Network and this was a very fun segment they did. It’s good to break up the draft. Even the most fanatical of fans can use a brief break during the three-day event.

Daniel Jeremiah has scouted for a number of teams across the NFL

Jeremiah played his college football for the Appalachian State Mountaineers, where he started at quarterback for three seasons. He’s a former scout for three different teams across the NFL: the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland Browns, and the Baltimore Ravens. He spent eight years scouting for those three different clubs.

He’s been one of the top scouts for the NFL Network for several years now. He joined NFL Media as an analyst in 2012. Jeremiah has even turned down offers from some teams across the NFL to be their GM, according to some reports. He’s been working the NFL Network’s NFL Draft coverage this weekend with Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, and Rich Eisen.

Jeremiah also works with Bucky Brooks on the “Move The Sticks” podcast. Both guys are great resources of information, not only when it comes to evaluation of NFL talent, but college talent coming into the NFL pipeline. Brooks played his college football for the North Carolina Tar Heels.