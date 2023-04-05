NFL Network Insider Projects Surprise Team Could Trade Up into Top 5 to Draft Top QB

Can you feel the rumblings? It all could be so much NFL draft smoke, but at least one scout thinks the Ravens will try to trade up for an elite quarterback as negotiations with Lamar Jackson have hit an impasse.

Lance Zierlein, a draft scout for NFL Network, released his latest mock draft on Wednesday. And he went with some interesting choices. Maybe he’s being a draft rebel. Or perhaps there’s some shifting with the draft countdown officially at three weeks and a day.

The mock has Baltimore trading with the Colts at No. 4 to take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. That’s a wow kind of projection, don’t you think? But it makes sense, so read on for why.

“If a trade is going to get done for Lamar Jackson,” Zierlein wrote of the Ravens draft plans. “You would think Baltimore would like it to happen before the draft — especially if the deal is with the Colts, who hold the fourth overall pick. It would be hard to pass on Stroud in this spot.”

Would the Ravens really trade up to draft Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and end negotiations with Lamar Jackson? (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Will the Ravens Really Move Up to Draft Elite Quarterback, Trade Lamar Jackson?

Now, many folks don’t expect Stroud to be around at pick four. The former Ohio State star definitely is in the mix for the top pick owned by Carolina. The Panthers became the first team to make a major draft trade, when they negotiated with the Bears for the top choice. Carolina wants a quarterback. In his mock, Zierlein projects Alabama’s Bryce Young. Of note, the Crimson Tide QB was the consensus choice for the top pick in pre-combine mocks. But then scouts started pondering if Young was big enough to sustain hits each Sunday. See reference to draft smoke.

Zierlein didn’t stop with this shock and awe of an early April mock. He believes the Texans, at pick two, will head fake the field and go for a defensive player. He thinks it’ll be Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

“If the Texans miss out on Young,” Zierlein wrote. “They might not be a lock to take Stroud. With needs along the defensive front and two 2023 first-round picks, the choice could be between Wilson and Will Anderson Jr.”

Jackson Asked for a Trade Last Month As Negotiations Go Nowhere

Meanwhile, in this mock, Anderson heads to Arizona, right after the Texans. Then comes a moment for the Ravens to make a draft leap. Here’s why they could be thinking about doing so. Jackson recently posted on Twitter that he requested a trade from Baltimore in early March. The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on their quarterback. That means he can seek his own deal with a team if said team matches the $32.4 million salary offer sheet and sends the Ravens two first-round picks. You can use those picks to make a draft leap, going from pick 22 to the top five.

The Seahawks finish the top five by selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

If you’re keeping count, that’s only two quarterbacks among the top five. What happens with Florida’s Anthony Richardson? Or what about Kentucky’s Will Levis? Zeirlein believes the Texans circle back for a quarterback, selecting Levis with pick seven.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson is the hot quarterback in the draft. The Ravens plan on bringing him in for a pre-draft visit as they ponder the future of starter Lamar Jackson. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In This Mock, Anthony Richardson Tumbles to Patriots at No. 14

As for Richardson, Zierlein sees him falling out of the top 10 and landing in the lap of the New England Patriots. Remember that there is all sorts of chatter in regards to Bill Belichick shopping around current quarterback Mac Jones.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are dropping all sorts of hints in regards to their draft and plans for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are bringing in Richardson for a visit. And it seems silly to waste a visit on an elite player if you don’t have minimal interest in drafting for that position.

Stay tuned. The NFL draft starts on April 27. You can check out the rest of the Zierlein mock here.