NFL Network’s Nate Burleson Nails Wild Prediction for Super Bowl LVII

Nate Burleson is about to start going by Nate-stradamus.

The former NFL wide receiver turned fantastic analyst nailed his Super Bowl LVII prediction to the letter. It may have been the most impressive performance by a pundit during Sunday’s massive coverage of the event.

Check out the video below, where Burleson explained everything he believed was going to happen on Sunday night, only for it to come true hours later.

Nate NAILED THE SCORE!!



That’s impossible. pic.twitter.com/pIpxoLZ3GW — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 13, 2023

“If I had to bet on one guy, I’d bet on Andy Reid. I do believe he is going to coach his best game that we have ever seen. It will be creative, it will be fun, it will be explosive,” stated Burleson. “I have the Chiefs winning 38-35. Patrick Mahomes will win MVP.”

Boom, boom, boom. Burleson was right about Reid coaching his best game of the season, nailed the score and the MVP. That’s a pretty impressive feat.

Not that people didn’t listen when Nate Burleson talked before, but the former NFL wide receiver just earned some serious points with fans everywhere. A future in fortune telling could be his next line of work.

More on Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes Wins MVP

Moreover, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions.

The Chiefs were carried by an incredibly gutsy performance from their quarterback, who finished with over 200 all-purpose yards and three passing touchdowns. He also threw no interceptions. He did so while re-aggravating his right ankle injury that he suffered in the AFC Divisional Game.

Following the game, Mahomes was announced as the MVP of Super Bowl LVII, the second time that he’s won the award.

He re-injured the right ankle late in the first half, and was clearly in visible pain on the Chiefs’ sideline. But when he came out in the second half, Mahomes didn’t show any sort of problems with it.

Whatever sort of medicine or painkillers the Chiefs’ training staff injected into his ankle during halftime, it certainly worked. Mahomes took off for an impressive 26-yard run late in the fourth quarter that proved critical in the outcome of the game.

The run was crucial in setting up the game-winning 27-yard kick by Harrison Butker, who drilled the game-winner with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Chiefs to the 38-35 win.

The Super Bowl MVP is just yet another impressive piece of an already incredible resume for Mahomes. He became the first player since 1999 to win the MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season (Kurt Warner).

On3’s Wade Peery contributed to this article.