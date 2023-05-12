NFL officially releases 2023 schedule for Green Bay Packers

The wait is over. Thursday night, the NFL released the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 schedule — and it features some marquee matchups.

Green Bay starts the year against the rival Chicago Bears on the road with a 3:25 p.m CT kickoff on FOX. That will officially lift the curtain on the Jordan Love era after the Packers infamously traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has only started one game with Green Bay since being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the Packers have invested in him with a “unique” contract extension rather than simply picking up his fifth-year option.

Love will have plenty of prime time opportunities, as well. Green Bay has five games in primetime, including one Thursday Night Football appearance in Week 4. That game will be against the Detroit Lions, who have been one of the more intriguing NFL teams this offseason.

There’s also a possibility for one more game in the late slot in Week 18 when the Packers once again take on the Bears, this time at Lambeau Field.

The Packers went 8-9 last year in what turned out to be the final season with Rodgers under center. Love will try to engineer a turnaround as the new era begins.

Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule

Week 1 — Sept. 10 at Chicago Bears (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX)

Week 2 — Sept. 17 at Atlanta Falcons (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 3 — Sept. 24 vs. New Orleans Saints (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 4 — Sept. 28 vs. Detroit Lions (7:15 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime)

Week 5 — Oct. 9 at Las Vegas Raiders (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 — Oct. 22 at Denver Broncos (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS)

Week 8 — Oct. 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 9 — Nov. 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 10 — Nov. 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Noon CT, CBS)

Week 11 — Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 12 — Nov. 23 at Detroit Lions (11:30 a.m. CT, FOX)

Week 13 — Dec. 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC)

Week 14 — Dec. 11 at New York Giants (7:15 p.m. CT, ABC)

Week 15 — Dec. 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 16 — Dec. 24 at Carolina Panthers (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 17 — Dec. 31 at Minnesota Vikings (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC)

Week 18 — TBD vs. Chicago Bears (TBD, TBD)