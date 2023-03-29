NFL Owners Approve Controversial Rule Change Sure to Cause Issues

The NFL tweaked its rules in regards to protecting a defenseless player by broadening the definition of launch. And they did it by a foot. Literally.

It was rule tweak No. 10. No team asked for the rule change. Rather, the proposal came from the competition committee. Going forward, a player can “launch” using one or both feet.

Here are all the proposals that passed Tuesday as the NFL owners finished their annual meeting in Phoenix. Give it a look and read on for the explanation of No. 10.

Full list of approved rules and bylaws changes at the NFL Annual Meeting today. pic.twitter.com/Abx1ddf0BY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

Officials look to see whether a player launches before he hits a player in a defenseless posture. Previously, officials could throw a flag if the player launched forward using both feet to hit or tackle a player deemed defenseless. Now, it only takes one. The NFL made the rules change because of safety concerns. But no doubt, the change also will prompt more penalty flags.

Here’s the official rule, according to the NFL, before the tweak. Now, change it to one or both feet.

Illegally launching into a defenseless opponent. It is an illegal launch if a player (i) leaves both feet prior to contact to spring forward and upward into his opponent, and (ii) uses any part of his helmet to initiate forcible contact against any part of his opponent’s body. (This does not apply to contact against a runner, unless the runner is still considered to be a defenseless player, as defined in Article 7.)

And here are the other instances of prohibited contact in regards to hitting a player in a defenseless posture.

Forcibly hitting the defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm, or shoulder, even if the initial contact is lower than the player’s neck, and regardless of whether the defensive player also uses his arms to tackle the defenseless player by encircling or grasping him

Lowering the head and making forcible contact with the crown or ”hairline” parts of the helmet against any part of the defenseless player’s body.

NFL rule changes rarely are greeted with much fanfare. No fan wants to see more penalties. But there were some tweaks that the players celebrated. Namely, the league is allowing the number 0 back in the uniform rotation. Several big-time players immediately tried to claim the number for themselves.

Meanwhile, players weren’t celebrating the NFL rule changes in regards to Thursday Night Football. The league now says that teams can play as many as two TNF games during the regular season. Players hate games with shortened weeks.