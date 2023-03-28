NFL Owners Approve Major Uniform Change at League Meetings

The NFL owners have approved a uniform change that will give players one more number to choose from for the upcoming season.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that owners voted to allow players the opportunity to wear the No. 0. The Philadelphia Eagles proposed the change earlier this month.

This change complements a previous NFL uniform change that allowed non-linemen to begin wearing Nos. 1-49. Now, we’ll eagerly await to see which players try to get the new number first.

NFL owners just approved the proposal to allow players to wear Number Zero, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

The NFL’s new uniform change comes a few years after college football made a similar adjustment. Prior to the 2020 season, the powers that be in the sport allowed student-athletes to begin wearing the No. 0.

With the NFL passing the new rule this week, players can now potentially go through their college and professional football careers sporting the No. 0. It’s probably not the most important change to come from these league meetings, but it is significant.

Over the years, the NFL has been stubborn on its uniform policies — especially as it relates to alternate jerseys and helmets. It seems the league is getting a little more lenient in this area, which helps keep it fresh.

So, just because allowing players to wear the No. 0 may not seem like a big deal, it kind of is for the league.

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Steals Headlines at NFL Owners Meetings

Sorry, uniform changes, you’re kinda playing second-fiddle to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll at the NFL owners meetings this week. It sounds he’s having a blast out in Phoenix.

Per Kyle Posey of Niners Nation, Daboll got the party started on Monday by cracking open the first beer of the day … at 11:32 a.m. His choice? A Coors Light tall boy.

Not a bad way to start the owners meetings.

We have no idea if drinking is frowned upon during these meetings (and we don’t really care), but Daboll certainly earned a few cold brews this season. He led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record in 2022, earning their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Additionally, New York defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round, the team’s first postseason victory since winning the Super Bowl following the 2011 campaign. All that as a first-year head coach.

So, go ahead Brian ,enjoy a few Coors Light tall boys during your stay in Phoenix. You’ve certainly earned it.