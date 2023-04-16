NFL Owners Make Bewildering Comment Ahead of Sale Approval of Washington Commanders

Only in the NFL would a $6 billion price tag for the Washington Commanders be considered “disappointing.”

But according to the Washington Post, at least one NFL owner believes that the Commanders probably could’ve fetched $7 billion if Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had pushed through a bid. However, the Post said that league owners are happy that Dan Snyder finally is turning loose of a team he’s owned since 1999.

“Even if the price is a little disappointing at $6 billion, it’s (Snyder’s) right to sell the team to who he wants to,” said an unidentified person with direct knowledge of the sale. This person told the Post that there will be no problems approving it.

News broke earlier this week that Snyder accepted an offer from an ownership group led by Josh Harris. He’s a billionaire who grew up in the D.C. area. And Harris, a former college wrestler, made his money as owner of Apollo Global Management, a private equity investment firm.

Harris already is the majority owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. He had a $140 million investment with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he’ll have to sell that ownership stake to buy the Commanders.

Commanders Sale Price Is Most Expensive in NFL History

Harris’ bid was $6.05 billion. It easily broke the NFL record set last year for the most expensive team selling price in history. Rob Walton, who is heir to the Wal-Mart fortune, bought the Denver Broncos last summer for a then record $4.65 billion. Before that, the record was the $2.275 billion David Tepper paid to purchase the Carolina Panthers in 2018. To put all this money into context, Snyder paid $300 million for the franchise 24 years ago.

One person quoted by the Post said that he thought the Commanders would go for $7 billion. “I don’t know why you’d cut out the one guy who could pay that.” The person who could afford that price is Jeff Bezos, the third richest person in the world. Bezos hired an investment firm to evaluate a bid. But he never made a proposal. The Post said that Snyder was using his name to drive up the price for Harris.

The Post said that Steve Apostolopoulos, a Canadian real estate developer and private equity executive, also was active in bidding for the Commanders. Tilman Fertitta, who owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets, offered $5.6 billion. He told CNBC he did not plan on bidding any higher.

The next step is to turn over the bid proposal to the NFL finance committee. The league already has vetted Harris. He also bid for the Broncos last year. Then the full ownership of the league could vote on the sale, perhaps as early as late May. The owners already are scheduled to meet in Minneapolis, May 22-24. It would take 24 owners to say yes.

“There isn’t an owner in the NFL that won’t approve it,” a source told the Post, adding that owners want to rid themselves of Snyder as soon as possible.