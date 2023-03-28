NFL Owners Push Back on Seemingly-Positive Change to Thursday Night Football

It’s become commonplace over the years for the NFL to flex primetime games on Monday and Sunday nights.

Thus far, “Thursday Night Football” has remained untouched, meaning once the schedule for the now Amazon broadcast is out, it cannot be changed throughout the season. That, however, could be set to change. All 32 owners are set to vote on the league’s plan to roll out flex scheduling for “Thursday Night Football” as part of the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix.

According to A.J. Perez on Front Office Sports, there’s been some resistance to the league’s grand plan.

“I don’t think everyone likes it,” an NFL owner told Perez.

Should the proposal go through, the NFL would have the power to flex Sunday afternoon games to Thursday nights beginning in Week 14 of the regular season. Teams would be given a 15-day notice before the change. The move would likely upset FOX and CBS, who each pay north of $2 billion to broadcast games. Amazon, meanwhile, pays roughly $1 billion annually for the exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football.” The streaming-only deal runs for ten more seasons.

Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his most recent “Football Morning in America” column he’s “dubious it will pass.” King did note that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell really wants the proposal to pass.

Will NFL Proposal for Flexing of TNF Pass?

“The league really wants the Thursday flex. I’m dubious it’ll pass,” King wrote, via Awful Announcing. “We can all agree this seems insane. Moving a game from 1 p.m. Sunday to 8:20 p.m. Sunday is inconvenient, to say the least, for the fans in attendance. Moving it three days earlier, as is on the agenda for a vote here, is a punch in the face to the fans who’ve planned trips to see games and either won’t be able to see a game played three days earlier or will have lives turned upside down in order to do so.

“But I’m told this is something Roger Goodell really wants to have in his tool box, to prevent awful games for a partner already struggling with audience share, Amazon. But coaches hate the idea. “Really hate it,” one of them told me here Sunday. In discussions with those who want this to pass, one told me, “It might make sense to max it out at one per season.” It still will be bad for the product and for the fans in-stadium, but it is sensible to legislate not being able to do it more than once per year.

Year one of the NFL on Amazon was a mixed bag to say the least. Per Nielsen, an average of 9.6 million tuned in every Thursday on the streaming service. That’s down 28% from the year prior, when the weekly game was broadcasted on NFL Network. Quality of the product has taken a hit, with teams getting just three days of rest in most cases before taking the field. Last year’s schedule proved to be a challenge as well. Just three of the eight teams featured from Week 14-17 carried winning records.