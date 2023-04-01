NFL Players Association Calls For Move To Grass Fields Over Artificial Turf

There is a significant difference in injury rate on turf than on grass, according to NFLPA President J.C. Tretter. And he has the data to back it up.

NFL players have a 32 percent higher rate of non-contact knee injuries and a 69 percent higher rate of non-contact ankle/foot injuries on turf than on grass, according to studies done in late 2022.

Tretter revealed that the NFL did see a slight increase in injuries on grass in 2021. NFL owners have used that fact to suggest that there actually isn’t a discrepancy between the two types of fields. He revealed that those numbers went back down in 2022. Now, the differences between injuries on artificial turf and on grass are as big as they ever ever been.

“We got interesting data, I don’t think it’s been put out there, I think it will be out there in the coming weeks,” Tretter told Pat McAfee. “The data this past year show . . . there is a very large gap between the two surfaces. They quickly glanced over that at the league meetings. They didn’t really dive into those details this past week, but there is a large difference between grass and turf. The players are very clear about what they want.”

NFL Stadiums are Transitioning to Grass for 2026 World Cup

While the injuries speak for themselves, some owners still aren’t willing to make the switch. With turf, you don’t have to upkeep the field and continuously cut, water and paint the way that is necessary with grass. It’s overall cheaper and is less work to keep tidy.

Still, that isn’t stopping the NFL stadiums set to host the 2026 World Cup from transitioning their turf football fields into grass soccer pitches.

“When the World Cup comes to town, all these owners roll out the green carpet for all these soccer teams to play on grass at their stadiums. And then roll it back out to put the turf back down for their employees to play on,” Tretter said.

During the 2022 World Cup, the playing surfaces of all eight stadiums and 81 training sites of the in Qatar featured grass. They were licensed and certified with Platinum TE Paspalum grass from Atlas Turf International. It’s the same type of grass used on many top-notch golf courses. It’s used thanks to its salt tolerance, shade tolerance and disease tolerance.

There’s no reason the NFL can’t provide its stadiums with top-notch grass the same way soccer clubs were given last year in Qatar. More data might be needed before an actual change is made. But how many ankles will be twisted before they make the move? Probably more than we can count at this point.