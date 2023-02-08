NFL Players React to Tom Brady Thirst Trap Tweet

Tom Brady might be retired, but that doesn’t mean he’s done making headlines. One of those headlines came when he posted a picture to Twitter in his underwear. It’s since become known as the thirst trap picture or the thirst trap tweet.

At media days for the Super Bowl, several players were asked about the post, leading to some hilarious answers.

"Tom acting totally out of pocket!" @TomBrady's "thirst trap" post about his underwear line had the players at Super Bowl Opening night talking 😂 pic.twitter.com/tK4FIj8Yzc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 7, 2023

Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs hadn’t seen the photo yet. After seeing it, Kelce laughed, “That’s a hot commodity…I don’t know if I would buy Tom Brady’s underwear.”

Kelce’s teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster laughed, having already seen the photo and called Tom Brady a dog. Meanwhile, Orlando Brown said that he “looked like AB or something like that.”

Not to be outdone, the Philadelphia Eagles also got in on joking about Brady’s picture. Lane Johnson laughed about the photo, saying that he doubts the underwear would fit him personally. Jordan Mailata agrees with Johnson that he doesn’t think that he’d be able to fit and that he doesn’t think Brady would make a pair in his size.

“Enjoy retirement, Big Dog,” Jody Fortson laughed.

Rob Gronkowski Was Shocked That Tom Brady Retired

Rob Gronkowski went down as one of the all-time great tight ends. During his career, he played for two teams and one quarterback. Those teams were the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback was Tom Brady.

So, Gronkowski knows Brady well. Still, even he was shocked that Brady decided to retire.

“I was shocked a little bit because there’s something left in the tank. He could play until he’s 50,” Gronkowski said.