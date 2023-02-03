NFL Players Vote on Top 5 Quarterbacks in the League Revealed

The collective NFL player body has voted on the top five quarterbacks in the league. As expected, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lands atop the list of the NFL’s elite.

Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson follow behind Mahomes in that order. All four of them led their team to the playoffs this season, though Jackson was hurt for the final stretch of the 2022-23 regular season and did not participate in the playoffs.

Two of the Top-Five QB’s Will Battle in the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl matchup is between two of the top-three quarterbacks in the league as voted on by their peers. The pair led two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this season, and would love to end their season as world champions.

The Chiefs are heading to the big game for the third time in four seasons, and are looking for their second title under the Mahomes-Andy Reid regime. The Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the first time since they won the whole thing in 2018.

Philadelphia’s magical title run over Tom Brady and the Patriots has been fondly remembered in the years since, but a Super Bowl win would feel different this time around. The Eagles believe they’re the best team in the league and that they deserve to win it all this year. They have the swagger and the chip on their shoulder, and it would be even sweeter for Jalen Hurts could de-crown the quarterback king in the biggest game of his life.

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles open as 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs with the over-under set at 50.5 points.