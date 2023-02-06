NFL Players Vote Revealed on Top-5 Edge Rushers in the League

The NFL recently revealed the players’ choices for the top five edge rushers in the league. These are the guys who can swing momentum with one big, powerful thump.

They can speed rush or use an intimidating shoulder swat to clear a path to the quarterback. Or maybe the end or outside linebacker uses a simple spin. He even could use a combo. But the point is to harass the quarterback so he can’t set his feet and look downfield for an accurate throw. The guys celebrate sacks and hurries along with the dying duck kinds of passes that flutter into a safety’s arms.

So who did the NFL players include in their top 5 of edge rushers. Let’s look.

The top guy is Nick Bosa. Can’t think of a reason why this 49er standout shouldn’t be No. 1. After all, he led the NFL with 18.5 sacks in the regular season. He also registered 48 quarterback hits, which by far tops the NFL. He’s already won FOX’s Defensive Player of the Year Honors. And he should sweep all the defensive player of the year awards.

And with his outstanding season, Bosa should earn a huge payday. He’ll likely become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Currently, LA Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald pockets the biggest non-QB paycheck. He earns $31.67 million per year, according to Over the Cap. Bosa averages $27 million.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett finished second among the NFL’s top edge rushers. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Look Who Finished Second and Third Among NFL Edge Rushers

Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Brown star, is No. 2. Again, it’s difficult to make the case for anyone else as runnerup to Bosa. His 16 sacks tied for second-best in the NFL. And he made 60 tackles, 37 of them solo. Garrett, however, recently suffered some painful bad luck. He participated in the new Pro Bowl Games, which was created, in part, to help players avoid injury in an all-star game. Garrett dislocated his toe.

Maxx Crosby enjoyed a career year with the Las Vegas Raiders. And he’s in perfect position at No. 3. He notched a career best 12.5 sacks. But he didn’t just specialize in the quarterback. He was so dominating that he registered 22 tackles for loss. That’s an NFL best. He also got 35 hits on the quarterback. The total was second best to Bosa.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had the owner of being the final defender to sack Tom Brady. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons, the second-year Dallas Cowboy, plays both edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. But he truly loves to get after the quarterback. He had 13.5 sacks. And he also has the special honor of being the last defender to sack Tom Brady. He picked up the sack in the super wildcard win over Tampa Bay.

Matthew Judon was the only New England Patriot to make an appearance at the Pro Bowl Games. His 15.5 sacks were fourth-best in the NFL. His 28 quarterback hits also finished fourth.

There was a big omission from the top-five edge rushers in the NFL. Philadelphia’s Haason Reddick didn’t make the top five, although he also had 16 sacks. But his reward is playing in the Super Bowl.