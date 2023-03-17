NFL Players Vote Revealed on Top-5 Linebackers in the League

The NFL Players Association voted on its first-ever Players’ All-Pro team for the 2022. In addition to picking the All-Pro teams, the Players Association also released the top five players at each position.

At both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, the San Francisco 49ers reigned supreme. Fred Warner was ranked No. 1 among all off-ball linebackers in the NFL. Nick Bosa was the NFL’s top edge rusher.

Warner is a two-time First-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

Baltimore Ravens star Roquan Smith was ranked second for off-ball linebackers. The Ravens acquired Smith from the Bears during the season. He signed a five-year, $100 million extension in January.

Smith was third in the league in tackles with 169.

Bobby Wagner, who was released by the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, was third. Demario Davis was fourth and Matt Milano was fifth.

Bosa led the league in sacks with 18.5. That was 2.5 sacks ahead of Myles Garrett, who ranked second among NFL players at the position, and Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maxx Crosby was third among edge rushers. Micah Parsons ranked fourth and Matt Judon was fifth.

Crosby was No. 1 in the league in tackles for loss with 22. Bosa was tied for second with 19.

Other defensive players to be named No. 1 at their positions include Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos at cornerback, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants at nose tackle and Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers at strong safety.

Top-5 Off-Ball Linebackers in the NFL

1. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

2. Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

3. Bobby Wagner, Free Agent (played with Los Angeles Rams in 2022)

4. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

5. Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

Top-5 Edge Rushers in the NFL

1. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

2. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

3. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

4. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

5. Matthew Judon, New England Patriots