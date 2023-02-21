Tony Romo transitioned almost seamlessly from the football field to the CBS broadcast booth, and Tom Brady is hoping to do the same when he starts at FOX. But could another veteran NFL quarterback hang up his cleats and grab a microphone?

Matt Ryan could be next, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. He’s apparently “very interested in a career in broadcasting” once he retires.

Ryan, 37, just wrapped up his first season with the Indianapolis Colts and, well, it didn’t go great. He not only got benched, but Frank Reich got fired and Jeff Saturday went 1-7 in the interim. He has one year remaining on his contract with a base salary of $19.5 million, according to Spotrac.

After that — or if the Colts cut him? Maybe retirement could be a possibility so Ryan could jump into the booth. He did some studio work with CBS this year, after all.

But it’s also important to look at the broadcasting landscape right now.

Brady has a lucrative contract with FOX to presumably be their No. 1 color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt. There have been plenty of questions about what Brady’s role might look like, though, considering Greg Olsen’s success in the booth in his first year in the lead role.

Marchand also previously reported there’s a clause in his contract that says he can leave FOX if there’s a No. 1 role available and Brady takes his spot. That means it wouldn’t be easy for Ryan to jump in to a lead role like Brady plans to or like Romo did after he retired. Marchand added networks could look to go after Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay or Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin if either wind up leaving the sideline.

Ryan could also land a nice payday in the booth. Brady signed a 10-year contract with FOX worth $375 million — more than he made in his 20-year career. Romo makes about $17 million per year at CBS. That could be part of the pull at this point in his career.

Nonetheless, Ryan’s situation bears watching as the NFL offseason rolls along.