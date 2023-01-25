NFL Reveals 2022 AP MVP Finalists

The NFL has revealed the finalists for the 2022 AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award.

There are some familiar names, and some newcomers. Of course, most of the candidates are quarterbacks, but that’s come to be expected. No defensive players made the cut.

Here are the finalists, three of whom will be playing on Conference Championship Weekend.

2022 AP NFL MVP Award Finalists:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

First, Patrick Mahomes is unsurprisingly back in the driver’s seat for the award. While he lost his star wide receiver in Tyreek Hill this past season, he put up some of the best numbers of his career in 2022.

The Chiefs star led the league with a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He’ll be hoping to secure his third trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Standing in his way in another finalist in Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals star had a tremendous third season, even if he started slow. The former LSU star amassed 4,475 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. Burrow also captured consecutive division titles for the Bengals for the first time since 1981 and 1982.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts burst onto the scene, leading the Eagles to become the top team in the NFC. The former Alabama and Oklahoma star passed for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns, while rushing for 760 yards with 13 touchdowns, as well.

On the flip side, Josh Allen and the Bills won’t be competing this weekend after many picked them to win the Super Bowl. Still, the fact remains that Allen passed for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns in the regular season.

Finally, the lone non-quarterback on the list is wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He made the cut over his quarterback, Kirk Cousins. The former LSU star led the league in receptions with 128 and receiving yards with 1,809.

Who wins the award remains to be seen, but there are plenty of fantastic options. Congratulations to the finalists.