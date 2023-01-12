NFL Reveals Location of Potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game

The NFL announced Thursday that a potential AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The decision to host a neutral-site game between the two teams stems from the cancellation of the Week 17 Cincinnati Bengals-Bills game, in which Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. The league initially postponed the game after Hamlin’s hospitalization at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin returned home Wednesday, nine days after his medical emergency.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin and his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “… Grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance.

“We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for competing teams, our fans and partners.”

NFL Owners Agree to Alter Location of Potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game

NFL owners approved a resolution last Friday to potentially adjust the AFC playoffs. Other playoff scenarios included a coin flip deciding home-field advantage in a Bengals-Baltimore Ravens AFC Wild Card matchup. The Bengals’ 27-16 Week 18 victory over the Ravens negated that scenario. The neutral-site scenario was triggered after the Chiefs and Bills both won their Week 18 games.

The league chose Atlanta as a possible backup option for playoff games in contingency planning prior to the 2022 season. Should the two teams meet in the AFC Championship game, it will take place Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Season ticket holders for the Chiefs and Bills will have first priority in purchasing tickets for the potential meeting.