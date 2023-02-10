NFL Reveals Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced during the NFL Honors show Thursday night.

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas headlines this year’s inductees, who will be enshrined in Canton this August.

Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023!



–@rondebarber

–@Revis24

–@joethomas73

-Zach Thomas

–@DeMarcusWare

-Chuck Howley

-Joe Klecko

-Ken Riley

-Don Coryell



The #PFHOF23 class will be enshrined this August.



Full Story: https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

OT Joe Thomas — Cleveland Browns (2007-17)

CB Darrelle Revis — New York Jets (2007-12, 2015-16); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013); New England Patriots (2014); Kansas City Chiefs (2017)

CB Rondé Barber — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997-2012)

LB DeMarcus Ware — Dallas Cowboys (2005-13); Denver Broncos (2014-16)

LB Zach Thomas — Miami Dolphins (1996-2007); Dallas Cowboys (2008)

LB Chuck Howley — Chicago Bears (1958-59); Dallas Cowboys (1961-73)

DL Joe Klecko — New York Jets (1977-87); Indianapolis Colts (1988)

DB Ken Riley — Cincinnati Bengals (1969-83)

HC Don Coryell — Arizona Cardinals (1973-77); Los Angeles Chargers (1978-86)

Per ESPN, this year’s class marks the first time since league’s AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that four of the maximum five slots in a modern-era class have been defensive players. In addition, Thomas and Revis take their place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

Thomas is the most decorated player in this year’s class despite never playing in a postseason game with the Browns. Thomas was a Pro Bowl selection in 10 of his 11 seasons and a six-time All-Pro.

