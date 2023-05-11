NFL reveals scheduling for NFC rivalry game between Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers

Prior to releasing the full 2023 regular season schedule, the NFL revealed that the Dallas Cowboys will take on NFC rival San Francisco 49ers in primetime this season. The Cowboys will travel to take on the 49ers in Week 5 for a Sunday night game.

Kickoff between Dallas and San Francisco is now officially set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 8. The game will be on NBC.

Last season, Jerry Jones’ squad had three games on Sunday nights, including the 2022 season opener versus the Bucs, which they lost.

Dallas versus San Francisco has gained more steam as a rivalry in recent years with the 49ers knocking America’s Team out of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Cowboys lost in the second round of the 2022 playoffs after taking down the Buccaneers behind a dominant performance by Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys learned in January which NFL teams they’ll play at home and on the road in 2023. Barring leaks, the rest of the 2023 schedule will come out at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

They’ll play the 17-game schedule with nine games on the road and eight games at home. Since they have one less regular season game at home, Dallas will host two out of three preseason games.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 opponents

As always, the Cowboys will play their divisional opponents twice, once at home and once on the road. They’ll also host the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets and Lions at AT&T Stadium in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ road trips will have them going coast to coast with away games versus the Chargers, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Panthers and Bills. Dallas hasn’t traveled to Buffalo or Miami since the 2015 season.

According to Boston Herald columnist Bill Speros, the Cowboys will travel the 11th-most of all 32 teams during the 2023 season. They’ll fly 22,620 miles to see their opponents. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks top the league with 31,600 miles to fly.

Although all the 2023 opponents are now finalized, the full schedule for the NFL’s 32 teams will come out on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 opponents, including who they’ll play at home and who they’ll face away, along with their 2022 regular season records.

Home

Washington (8-8-1)

NY Giants (9-7-1)

Philadelphia (14-3)

LA Rams (5-12)

Seattle (9-8)

New England (8-9)

NY Jets (7-10)

Detroit (9-8)

Away