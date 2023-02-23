NFL Rookie Roasts Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos QB’s Physique

Seattle Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen just finished up an impressive first season in the NFL and is already running his mouth about quarterbacks in the league. Longtime Seahawks QB-turned Denver Broncos starter Russell Willson was at the brunt of Wollen’s attack last week.

“Seeing [Russell Wilson] in person, it was pretty funny because on TV you see him It’s like, ‘okay, he looks in shape on TV.’ But you see him in person, and it’s weird. He’s like a sack of potatoes,” Woolen said on the ‘2 Up 2 Down’ podcast. “He’s athletic, and he’s a good player. But literally, when I saw him, I’m like ‘damn, I didn’t know he was built like that.’ And he was short.”

What Happened When Woolen and Wilson Faced Off?

Before taking anything else into account, let’s take a look at the stat sheet. Woolen’s first NFL regular season game was against the Broncos at home last September. He ended up having the least productive game of his NFL career yet.

He had one tackle and one pass defended to his credit against Denver. Still, the Seahawks were able to spoil Russ’ homecoming 17-16. What were once high expectations turned into another pitiful year for the Broncos and a surprisingly exciting season for Seattle.

Woolen finished the season with 46 total tackles and was tied for first in the league with six interceptions. He ranked fourth in the league with 16 passes defended as well.

Meanwhile Wilson wasn’t so lucky. He threw for over 3,500 yards last season, but his 16-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio was the worst of his career. Following the hiring of new head coach Sean Payton, many believe Wilsons’ woes will fade away next season.

In other words, 2021 was a fluke and Wilson — a sack of potatos or not — will be forced to set out and prove he’s still an elite quarterback in the NFL.