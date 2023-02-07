NFL Rookie Running Back Hit Massive Las Vegas Jackpot

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers is living the good life. While hanging out in Las Vegas this past weekend, Rivers hit it big on the poker table. According to Fox 5, the rookie RB netted over half a million bucks in profits from a three-card poker game this week. Here was their report:

“LA Rams running back Ronnie Rivers was at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Feb. 4 celebrating his and his mom’s birthday. Rivers was playing Three Card Poker and hit a mega jackpot, winning $514,837.”

What a win for the undrafted Fresno State alum. And this money really means something to Rivers, because by no means is he guaranteed another snap in the NFL. Rivers only appeared in two games all year, taking nine carries for 21 total yards after signing with the Rams in the middle of the year. But he didn’t even see the field after Halloween, so it’s very possible the Rams don’t even re-sign him. And with the current RB market, where they’re treated like a dime a dozen, it’s possible he never plays another down in the NFL. Yep, it’s a cruel world for running backs at the moment, but not for Mr. Rivers, who just won roughly 60% of his salary at the poker table.

Fox wrote in their report that Rivers “said he plans on buying a house with the winnings.”

Bill Belichick Tells Tom Brady How Much it Meant to Be His Head Coach

“The greatest player, the greatest career,” Belichick said, via the New York Post. “A great, great person. It was such an opportunity and honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point. But it’s the greatest [career] ever so congratulations Tom.”

Though the relationship between the two came to an end in 2020, resulting in Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a seventh and final Super Bowl, Brady labeled the “Brady vs. Belichick” debate a “stupid conversation.”

“For me, there’s nobody I’d rather be associated with,” Brady said. “From my standpoint, I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about.”