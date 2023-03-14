NFL Rules Change Proposal to Change Coach’s Challenge on the Table

The Detroit Lions are asking the NFL for a potential rules change when it comes to coaches challenges during a game.

This proposal would make it easier for a coach to make three challenges during the game. Under current rules, this only happens if a coach is successful on his first two challenges. Then there would be a third.

However, under this rules change asked for by the Lions, if a NFL coach is good on either of his challenges, he may ask for a third. There is no movement for a fourth challenge.

Dan Campbell’s team wants a third challenge as a given if the officials uphold any of the first two. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

There are other potential rule changes for the NFL. The committee may consider whether to add a third quarterback to the active roster for game days. Technically, teams already can activate three. The NFL used to have the rule for three quarterbacks. But in 2011, the NFL allowed for 46 active players, with no requirements to carry a third QB. Then in 2020, that number bumped to 48.

But the NFC championship game between the 49ers and Eagles showed the league what happens when there are only two quarterbacks. San Francisco starter Brock Purdy hurt his elbow on the opening series. Then Josh Johnson suffered a concussion late in the first half.

The 49ers were out of quarterback options in one of the biggest games of the year. Sure, they could have had a third quarterback dressed for the game. But they’d already lost two in Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo earlier in the season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also has shown support for a potential NFL rule change.

And speaking of the Eagles, the committee could tweak the rules and eliminate a play created for quarterback Jalen Hurts. He ran the “tush push” to perfection. On the short-yardage play, Hurts turned into a power back. The formation placed running backs to his right and left. Once Hurts took the snap, the backs helped push him forward as the offensive line blocks. The play looked more rugby than football.

Hurts converted 36 of 40 quarterback sneaks last fall. And during the Super Bowl, Hurts rushed for 10 first downs, with six coming from the infamous sneak. The rule change wasn’t on the list of proposals made by teams that the league released Monday.

No player has won a 0 or 00 since 1973. Raider great Jim Otto used to embrace the 00. The Eagles want the 0 brought back as a number. (MediaNews Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images)

And there are other potential NFL rule changes. The Eagles would like to bring back 0 or 00 on the jerseys. The numbers haven’t been in circulation since 1973. But if 00 was good enough for Raider great Jim Otto or Oiler Ken Burrough, then we can bring it back in 2023.

The NFL competition committee will convene during the owners meetings later this month. At least 75 percent of the owners would need to approve of a change. The committee also can submit their own suggestions for rules tweaks.