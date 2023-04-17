NFL Rumor: Pittsburgh Steelers Will Make Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade If One Player Falls Outside of Top 5

With the NFL Draft looming later this month, a lot of rumors are starting to pop up. Perhaps one of the most interesting involves the Pittsburgh Steelers and their potential to make a blockbuster move if one player is available outside the top-five.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the Steelers will be keeping eyes on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. If he’s not selected within the first five picks, Pittsburgh might seriously consider shaking up the draft.

King labeled the speculation as the “best rumor of the week” in the NFL. He also believes Pittsburgh would be an ideal landing spot for Carter.

“Best rumor of the week: Steelers trading up from 17 to nine if Carter’s there. There could not be a more perfect coach for Carter than Mike Tomlin,” he wrote.

Carter still has two visits left with two teams in the top 10 of the draft. He must complete those before Wednesday, the deadline.

During the 2022 season at Georgia, Carter tallied 32 tackles with three sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He’s got an incredibly high ceiling at the next level.

Tomlin likes bringing talented defensive players to Pittsburgh and Carter certainly fits the description. So, if he’s available outside the top-five, the Steelers could make a serious play for the defensive tackle.

It should make for an interesting night.

Latest Projection on DT Jalen Carter

It seems like a stretch that Jalen Carter will be available for Pittsburgh, even if the organization is looking to make a deal. The former Bulldog standout is projected to be a top-five pick.

ESPN‘s Mel Kiper Jr. listed Carter as the No. 5 overall selection, going to the Seattle Seahawks in his latest mock draft.

“The Seahawks likely would be thrilled with this scenario, as they could get their pick of the defenders in the class. I see Carter, the No. 1 prospect on my Big Board, as the better fit here over Will Anderson Jr., who I have ranked No. 3 overall,” Kiper wrote. “Seattle can play Carter next to free agent addition Dre’Mont Jones and create one of the NFL’s most talented tackle combinations. (Carter is visiting with the team Tuesday.)”

Kiper also mentioned that Carter has started declining interviews with teams outside the top 10 of this year’s draft. So, it might be a serious stretch for the Steelers to get their chance to draft the former UGA defensive tackle.