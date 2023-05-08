NFL schedule release reportedly set following delay rumblings

Many were beginning to wonder when we would be getting next season’s NFL schedule, especially amid rumors that there might be a delay on the release. However, it looks set and ready to be announced on the previous date.

The NFL Media was one of many pages to share the news that the schedule will be announced on schedule. It will be shared with the pro football world on May 11th, this Thursday, at 8 p.m. EST on the NFL Network.

🚨SCHEDULE RELEASE🚨



2023 @NFL schedule powered by AWS to be released Thursday, May 11 at 8p ET



3-hour Schedule Release show on @nflnetwork w/ @richeisen @ColleenWolfe @MJD @ESanders_10



Additional coverage on NFL+



Full details: https://t.co/hzQv8Hv6EL — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) May 8, 2023

The schedule’s release show will last three hours with breakdown from Rich Eisen, Colleen Wolfe, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Emmanuel Sanders. Fans can get additional coverage on NFL+ as well as on ESPN2.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided some additional context this afternoon with the announcement. In his tweet, he said that no games will officially’ belong’ to networks anymore. All of them will be considered ‘free agents’. He also noted that teams can appear on TNF twice, the lack of guarantee for a franchise to have a primetime slot, and the addition of the first ever game on Black Friday.

This next NFL season is primed to be a great one with all the new additions and changes from this offseason. Now, we’ll be able to see how the narrative of it could go with the release of the schedule by the end of the week.

