NFL schedule strengthens rumor of Jaguars’ possible move to London

When the NFL announced the 2023 schedule of international games on Wednesday, the league added fuel to the rumors that they intend to possibly move one or more franchises overseas to Europe. At least, perhaps, moving the Jacksonville Jaguars to London.

The international schedule for this season has the Jags playing back-to-back weeks in London. They take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 at Wembley Stadium, then the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5.

The game versus the Falcons is also considered one of the Jaguars’ home games this year.

No other team has ever played back-to-back games overseas. It’s also the 10th and 11th games all-time for Jacksonville in London. They’ve won four of their nine matchups, the last win coming in 2021 versus Miami at Tottenham Hotspur.

ProFootballTalk reporter Mike Florio suggested in a column after the release that the Jaguars’ move to London is an inevitability if the NFL does move forward with international franchising.

“It’s not an opinion as to what could be or should be,” Florio writes. “It’s an acknowledgment of what already has become, one game per year at a time. As of this year, two games at a time.

“Maybe, for the Jaguars, it would start as a joint custody arrangement, with a split schedule of home and away games. The Jacksonville Jaguars of London. The LoJack Jaguars. The Hounds of the Jacksonville. To name a few.”

Jaguars fans won’t be too happy if this prediction becomes reality. The long-suffering team made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 in 2022. They fell in the divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl champions but hope is on the rise in Duval.

Goodell: ‘London could support not just one franchise’

While in London last year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke openly about the possibility of an expansion to the league.

“There’s no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises,” Goodell said during the 2022 NFL season. “I really believe that.”

Not only has Goodell suggested having two teams across the pond, but he also implied that if they were going to do it, the ideal way would be to have an entire division in Europe. The NFL London experiment began in 2007.

“That’s part of what we’re doing, right?” Goodell said. “We’re trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise? Because it would be easier as a division.”

Eight other teams are also playing international games this season.

2023 NFL International Schedule