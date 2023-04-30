NFL sets target date for 2023 schedule release

Less than two weeks after the conclusion of the NFL Draft, fans should have even more information at their disposal. The league plans to release its schedule for the 2023 season by the middle of May.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL is “targeting” Thursday, May 11 as the day to release the regular season schedule for 2023. Now that some of the major moves have been made, the league is ready to hammer down the details.

“NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources,” Schefter tweeted. “Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move ahead and lock it in.”

Right now, teams already know all 17 opponents for the 2023 season. So, it’s all about dates and bye weeks for the upcoming year.

The NFL continues to dominate the sports world, even in the offseason. The NFL Draft enjoyed massive ratings during Round 1, seeing an 11% increase from last year.

While the schedule release might not garner as much attention as the draft, it will still create quite a buzz among NFL fans. Everyone wants to dissect every single week on the schedule and highlight some of the top matchups on the docket.

Just as soon as the analysis of the NFL Draft wears off, everyone will shift their attention to the schedule.

Could this be Roger Goodell’s last schedule release as NFL commissioner?

Is Roger Goodell working on an NFL schedule for the last time as the league’s commissioner? With no extension currently in place, there’s a possibility that’s the case.

During the NFL Draft, Goodell addressed his uncertain future in the role.

“The good news is I love the job and I love what I’m doing,” Goodell said, per Sports Business Daily. “We have talked about an extension and we’ll work towards that. If that’s possible, then great. If not, I’ve been really fortunate to be in this job. I’ve loved every day of it. I would love every day that I’m in it, but I don’t really think about the tenure. I think about the progress and the important challenges we have ahead.”

In March, it seemed like a done deal that Goodell would receive at least one more extension to remain in his position. But as weeks drag on, no deal has been offered.

Schefter reported that owners had discussions related to a potential three-year deal, but a length of time was not made official. Monetary details regarding Goodell’s potential contract were also not mentioned.

It’s possible that Goodell is simply taking the safe approach and not getting ahead of himself. If a deal is coming, you’d expect it to be announced in the near future.