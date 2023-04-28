NFL sets bizarre precedent in handling Cardinals tampering violation with Eagles

Just 10 minutes before Roger Goodell was set to walk to the podium to open the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out some interesting news. The Arizona Cardinals committed a tampering violation when they hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, leading to a pre-draft trade.

That move set an interesting precedent.

Instead of a punishment coming down from the NFL, the two teams worked out a deal on their own. Philadelphia traded the No. 94 pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cardinals. In exchange, the Eagles received the No. 66 selection in this year’s draft.

Such a move has never happened before, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. In fact, a source told Florio the decision was “bulls–t,” and that’s why he theorized the news came out so soon before the draft.

The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a rough season in 2022. They then hired Gannon after the Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. However, the team admitted it reached out to him before communication was allowed. As a result, Arizona self-reported the violation to the NFL, the league said in a statement.

“The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on the settlement of an issue concerning an instance of impermissible contact by Arizona during its head coaching search this past January,” the statement read. “The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that General Manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game, a period during which contact is not permitted under the League’s Anti-Tampering Policy.”

Cardinals, Eagles make more big moves on draft night

The Cardinals then orchestrated another deal to move around the draft board. They made a deal with the Houston Texans, sending the Nos. 3 and 105 overall picks for the Nos. 12 and 33 picks this year. In addition, Arizona received a first-round pick and a third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Schefter.

Houston, of course, turned that pick into former Alabama standout Will Anderson.

Philadelphia, though, emerged as arguably the winner of the first round. The Eagles traded up one spot to No. 9 overall to select former Georgia star Jalen Carter. Then, at No. 30, they took one of Carter’s former teammates, outside linebacker Nolan Smith. Those are two high-profile additions to the Philadelphia defense as the Eagles look to build off last season’s run.