NFL stars reveal their backup plans if football didn’t work out

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and hundreds of prospects will be anxiously awaiting the call that changes their life. More than a few of those prospects won’t get a call, either putting a major roadblock in their path or even an end to their career in football.

Ahead of the draft, the NFL caught up with multiple former draftees to get the scoop on what they would have done as a Plan B.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the No. 262 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, explained how he may have followed in his father’s footsteps. He revealed the last non-football work he did before joining the league was helping his dad sell hot tubs.

Kansas City draft pick, No. 251 overall, Isiah Pacheco revealed he would have likely used his collegiate degree in criminal justice to become a state trooper.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby didn’t wait long for his call, coming off the board in the fourth round at No. 106. He told the NFL he may have become a sports reporter, but the journalism classes he took made him more motivated to make his career work in football.

Green Bay Packers fifth-rounder Aaron Jones was confident enough in his draft stock coming out of UTEP that he didn’t have a Plan B. He told NFL media that he didn’t even have a resume to fall back on.

Purdy reflects on becoming Mr. Irrelevant

Brock Purdy recently explained what the NFL Draft process is like for Mr. Irrelevant during an appearance on New Heights, a podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers.

Although the name inherently invites a decent chip on the shoulder, Purdy was just grateful to hear his name called at all.

“I mean, I didn’t think I was going the first day or two,” Purdy said of his experience. “It was really day three. And, for me, it was like where am I gonna be at? I didn’t really care how I got there, I just wanted to get there and have an opportunity.”

“Just waiting all day for a call. You know, the 49ers had called me before the 7th round and told me, we’ve got one more pick. And, so, I went on my phone and Googled it. Saw it was the last pick and I was like, ‘Oh, man. I’m about to be Mr. Irrelevant.”

