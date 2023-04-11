NFL Sunday Ticket Prices on YouTube TV Revealed

NFL‘s Sunday Ticket is making the move to YouTube TV for the 2023 season. Though there are still a few months until kickoff, prices for the package have been released.

Per NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the cost for YouTube TV subscribers comes in at $349 for the season or $249 if you purchase prior to June 6. If you want to bundle with RedZone, the price goes up to $389 or $289 before that June 6 deadline.

For those non-YouTube TV subscribers, it’ll be a tad more expensive.

The price goes up to $449 for NFL Sunday Ticket or $349 if purchased before June 6. The bundle with RedZone rings up at $489 or $389 before the deadline.

NFL Sunday Ticket was previously available on DirecTV. The service paid the league $1.5 billion for the rights to the package.

That’s not exactly the cheapest price for the NFL Sunday Ticket. But it probably won’t deter many from adding it to their monthly expenses.

The most expensive purchase ($489 for non-subscribers plus the RedZone bundle) comes out to $27.17 per week for the 18-week schedule. The cheapest ($249 for subscribers before June 6) works out to$13.83 per week.

NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch out-of-market games by accessing every game on the schedule each week. It’s the most popular sports bundle available.

YouTube Wins Battle for NFL Sunday Ticket

DirecTV served as the longtime home of NFL’s Sunday Ticket. It was able to offer the price to the league, resulting in long-term deals between the company and the NFL.

But money talks and there are no loyalties in the sports business. So, when YouTube offered to write a much bigger check, the NFL jumped at the chance.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December 2022 that YouTube will pay “roughly” $2 billion for Sunday Ticket. That’s a $500 million increase from what the NFL received from DirecTV. It was an offer almost impossible to turn down.

Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket caught a ton of heat last year for frequent streaming issues and unexpected blackouts. At times fans grew incredibly frustrated with the troubles, especially at such an expensive price tag.

If YouTube TV avoids some of those same glitches, fans probably won’t have as much of a problem with the price tag.