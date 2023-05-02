The NFL has handed down a major suspension to current free agent Amani Bledsoe following a violation of the league’s drug policies. The former Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans lineman will be suspended for 17 weeks.

The suspension will certainly affect his NFL future, and it is the second suspension in the past two years for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. Bledsoe began the 2022 season with a six-game suspension for PEDs as well. He spent part of the 2022 season signed to the Atlanta Falcons on a futures contract before being waived in April.

Bledsoe played 14 games for the Bengals in 2020, and recently made a return to Tennessee in 2021. He began his NFL career with the Titans as an undrafted free agent on their practice squad. Across his playing career with both teams, he has recorded 18 tackles and three passes defended.

Bledsoe was also suspended during his college career for a failed PED test as well. In 2016 at Oklahoma, he claimed his failed test was a result of tainted protein powder that he ingested.